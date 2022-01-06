Tour the coolest features of the new electric Chevy Silverado, from ultra-fast charging to a front trunk

The all-electric Chevy Silverado EV dropped on Wednesday with a $39,900 starting price. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

Much like it’s crosstown rival, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV brings a lot to the table aside from electric motors and a battery. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

General Motors packed the Silverado EV with a boatload of interesting features sure to entice truck owners to consider a zero-emission alternative. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

For starters, the Silverado EV can act like a giant mobile battery pack for powering a construction project, campsite, or tailgate. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

The PowerBase charging system can provide power to up to 10 outlets with an available accessory. 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

Like the F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV can share power with another electric vehicle or an owner’s home. The Silverado EV offers up to 10.2 kilowatts of energy, a skosh more than the Ford’s 9.6 kilowatts. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The Silverado EV can charge at up to 350 kilowatts. That basically means that under ideal conditions — when it’s plugged into a very high-powered charger — it can accept a dump of energy much faster than other electric cars. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Chevy says the Silverado EV is capable of adding 100 miles (161km) of range in 10 minutes. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The $105,000 RST First Edition comes with what Chevy calls the Multi-Flex Midgate, something you can’t get anywhere else. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The midgate is a pathway from the bed to the Silverado’s cab that lets owners haul extra-long items. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

You can open a piece of the midgate to make room for something long and skinny, like a kayak or some wood boards. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Or you can fling open the entire thing to accommodate especially large items, like a stack of plywood. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Or perhaps something more fitting for an electric truck, like a pile of solar panels. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The available Multi-Flex Tailgate, which is also an option on gas-powered Chevys, makes the bed even more functional. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

It can act as a bed extender, ensuring that long items don’t slide out. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

And you can use it as a step to get in and out of the bed. 2024 Silverado EV. Chevrolet

Speaking of storage, electrification means that truck owners can now get something they’ve rarely had before: a trunk! 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The Silverado’s hood and grille area lift up to reveal a nifty cargo compartment that uses the space that normally would be taken up by a gas engine. 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

It’s a great spot for storing things owners don’t want in the bed or cab. 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

Chevy also envisions accessories for the frunk like slide-out drawers and tool boxes.

The RST First Edition will also come equipped with four-wheel steering, which will be an optional feature on other models. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Four-wheel steering should allow the Silverado EV to manage tight turns more effectively, a welcome feature for anyone who has tried to slide a full-size truck into a tight parking space. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

And it’ll have Super Cruise, GM’s driver-assistance system that enables hands-free driving on 200,000 miles (321,869km) of approved roadways. That’s available on lots of GM models, but on the Silverado EV you’ll be able to use Super Cruise while towing a trailer. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet