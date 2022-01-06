Tour the coolest features of the new electric Chevy Silverado, from ultra-fast charging to a front trunk

- The new Chevy Silverado EV is electric, but that’s not all it brings to the table.
- The new pickup from GM offers a host of interesting and unique features.
- A one-of-a-kind passage between the cab and bed makes room for huge, 11-foot (3.35m)-long items.
The all-electric Chevy Silverado EV dropped on Wednesday with a $39,900 starting price.
Much like it’s crosstown rival, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV brings a lot to the table aside from electric motors and a battery.
General Motors packed the Silverado EV with a boatload of interesting features sure to entice truck owners to consider a zero-emission alternative.
For starters, the Silverado EV can act like a giant mobile battery pack for powering a construction project, campsite, or tailgate.
The PowerBase charging system can provide power to up to 10 outlets with an available accessory.
Like the F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV can share power with another electric vehicle or an owner’s home. The Silverado EV offers up to 10.2 kilowatts of energy, a skosh more than the Ford’s 9.6 kilowatts.
The Silverado EV can charge at up to 350 kilowatts. That basically means that under ideal conditions — when it’s plugged into a very high-powered charger — it can accept a dump of energy much faster than other electric cars.
Chevy says the Silverado EV is capable of adding 100 miles (161km) of range in 10 minutes.
The $105,000 RST First Edition comes with what Chevy calls the Multi-Flex Midgate, something you can’t get anywhere else.
The midgate is a pathway from the bed to the Silverado’s cab that lets owners haul extra-long items.
You can open a piece of the midgate to make room for something long and skinny, like a kayak or some wood boards.
Or you can fling open the entire thing to accommodate especially large items, like a stack of plywood.
Or perhaps something more fitting for an electric truck, like a pile of solar panels.
The available Multi-Flex Tailgate, which is also an option on gas-powered Chevys, makes the bed even more functional.
It can act as a bed extender, ensuring that long items don’t slide out.
And you can use it as a step to get in and out of the bed.
Speaking of storage, electrification means that truck owners can now get something they’ve rarely had before: a trunk!
The Silverado’s hood and grille area lift up to reveal a nifty cargo compartment that uses the space that normally would be taken up by a gas engine.
It’s a great spot for storing things owners don’t want in the bed or cab.
Chevy also envisions accessories for the frunk like slide-out drawers and tool boxes.
The RST First Edition will also come equipped with four-wheel steering, which will be an optional feature on other models.
Four-wheel steering should allow the Silverado EV to manage tight turns more effectively, a welcome feature for anyone who has tried to slide a full-size truck into a tight parking space.
And it’ll have Super Cruise, GM’s driver-assistance system that enables hands-free driving on 200,000 miles (321,869km) of approved roadways. That’s available on lots of GM models, but on the Silverado EV you’ll be able to use Super Cruise while towing a trailer.
The Silverado EV is available to preorder now. It hits the streets in mid-2023 in two versions: the Work Truck and the fully-loaded RST First Edition.