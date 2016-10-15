A modified electric Corvette is going into production, but it will cost you $750,000

A modified electric Chevy Corvette that broke a world speed record in July is undergoing a limited production run.

Made by custom car maker Genovation, the modified C7 Grand Sport Corvette reached a top speed of 186.6 mph in March, breaking the world record for fastest street legal electric car. The car, dubbed the GXE by Genovation, then broke its own record in July by reaching 205.6 mph.

Electric car enthusiasts can now secure a GXE for themselves, according to a press release. The car will undergo a limited production run of 75 vehicles. It costs $750,000 and requires a $250,000 deposit. Deliveries are expected for the end of 2019.

The GXE also has a range of 130 miles — meaning you’re not getting a long ride, but certainly a fast one.

