Who needs a semi-truck when you can just pull a tractor-trailer by yourself? Dutch manufacturers Verhagen Leiden B.V. let you do just that with their V-Move Trailer Mover XXL. It’s electric motor gives humans the power to move 20-ton trailers.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.