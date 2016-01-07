Electric cars are cool but it's still only for a small set of people

Electric cars have created some of the biggest buzz-worthy news at this year’s CES, including Faraday Future’s first vehicle and Volkswagen’s BUDD-e microbus.

But the latest auto sales data show electric cars are still a long ways away from reaching the mainstream audience.

According to this chart by Statista, based on data from Motor Intelligence and Inside EVs, only 113,588 electric cars were sold in the US last year, accounting for roughly 1.4% of the total passenger car market. That number, in fact, is a drop from the previous year, when 123,049 electric vehicles were sold.

Electric cars are also failing to grow their overall market share. They have consistently accounted for 1.2% to 1.4% of total market share over the past three years, showing the electric car market is still in its infancy, serving only a small group of drivers.

