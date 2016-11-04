16 long-range electric cars you'll be able to drive by 2021

These days, if you are in the market for a fully electric, long-range vehicle, your options are pretty limited.
In fact, Tesla vehicles are currently the only battery electric cars you can buy in the that have an official range of more than 200 miles per charge.
But that is quickly changing.
Most major automakers, including GM and Volkswagen, have vowed to roll out more than one fully electric car by 2020.
Here’s a look at some of the vehicles coming to market in the next few years.
Tesla revealed its first mass market, long-range vehicle on March 31, but the car won't go into production until late 2017, possibly 2018.
The car has a starting range of more than 200 miles per charge and can go form zero to 60 miles per hour in just six seconds.
The car will cost $35,000 before incentives and will be about 20% smaller than the company's Model S. However, it can still seat five people pretty comfortably.
Tesla will reveal a new Roadster in 2019, according to a statement by CEO Elon Musk in July of last year.
Almost no details have been revealed about the new car, except for the fact that it will be built for speed. Musk said in the statement that the new car will be capable of going from zero to 60 in less than 2.8 seconds, which is faster than its cars can go in 'Ludicrous Mode.'
General Motors revealed the production model of its first affordable, long-range car called the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The car is currently in production and will have a range of 238 miles per charge, and will cost about $30,000 after a federal tax credit of $7,500.
The automaker's chief executive has given the OK for an all-electric, luxury sedan to take on Tesla's Model S, according to a report from
Autocar in August.
The car, which may be called the A9 e-tron, will have three electric motors, a range of more than 300 miles per charge, and will also feature level four autonomous driving, according to the report.
Rupert Stadler, Audi's chief executive, told Autocar that the company will have three EVs in its line-up by 2020 and by 2025 it plans to have 25% of the cars it sells will have batteries.
British luxury car maker Aston Martin said in mid-February that it is teaming up with the Chinese technology firm LeEco (formerly LeTV) to develop a production version of its all-electric Aston Martin RapidE Concept by 2018.
The RapidE concept, which is based on the company's Rapide S sedan, is expected to have a range of 200 miles per charge and price between $200,000 to $250,000.
The company will also be collaborating on 'a range of next-generation connected electric vehicles' with the electric car start-up Faraday Future, which is also in a partnership with LeEco.
The mysterious car startup Faraday Future is promising it will have a car on the road sometime during the next few years.
The company revealed its first concept car, the FFZero1, at CES in January, but it was a true concept car that is unlikely to go into production.
However, Faraday told Business Insider at CES that it's working on having its first production car on the roads in the next few years. Richard Kim, the company's lead designer, also said its first car will be for the premium side of the market, meaning it will likely price in the same range as a Tesla.
In late October, the company announced that it would be showing off its first production vehicle in January 2017 at CES. The company also recently published a video teasing the car, which appears to be a crossover SUV.
The Volkswagen Group plans to launch several electric cars by the end of the decade, one of which will be a production version of its Volkswagen I.D. concept car.
Volkswagen's CEO Matthias Mueller said in June that the automaker will deliver more than 30 electric plugin-in models by 2025. Previously, the company has said that it would deliver 20 electric vehicles by 2020.
The company also aims to launch its first fully autonomous vehicle by the end of the decade.
Volkswagen is the parent company of both Audi and Porsche, so we already know that the Mission E and etron quattro are coming. But in October at the Paris Motor Show, the company showed off its Volkswagen I.D. concept car, which is an electric SUV that has a range of more than 240 miles.
The company said to expect a production version of the vehicle by 2020.
Hyundai showed off its line of electrified Ioniq vehicles at the Geneva Motor Show in March. At the time, the company introduced a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and an all electric model.
The all-electric Ioniq EV will have a range of 110 miles per charge and will become available in the US this winter. Pricing has not yet been revealed.
Daimler, which is Mercedes-Benz's parent company, already offers two all-electric cars. One is called the B250E, which has a range of about 87 miles per charge. The other is its Smart Fortwo electric car, which has a city range of 76 miles per charge.
But the company plans to launch a new all-electric car in 2019.
At the Paris Motor Show in October, Mercedes showed off its Generation EQ concept car, which is an electric SUV with a range of more than 300 miles on a single charge. The car is slated to go into production in 2019 and Mercedes said it is a 'close-to-production concept vehicle.'
Ford is going to roll out at least one fully electric car, long-range car -- but it hasn't shared many details yet.
Ford announced in December 2015 that it has big plans to build some 13 new hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric cars by 2020.
The company's CEO Mark Fields said that he wants 40% of Ford's nameplates to have an electrified version by 2020. So it's likely we'll see at least one of its most popular vehicles converted to a fully electric, long-range car.
Currently, Ford only offers one fully electric vehicle, the Focus Electric. The 2017 Ford Focus Electric, which is slated to become available before the end of the year, is expected to have a range of 110 miles per charge.
In April, Volvo's CEO Håkan Samuelsson said that by 2025, electrified cars will make up 1 million of its global sales.
The company said it will roll out its first all-electric vehicle, though, by 2019.
Volvo hasn't released any details about its first fully electric EV. However, it's likely to have a range comparable to its competitors of 200 miles per charge or more.
While the company's first electric car will likely be a full size coupe or SUV, the company plans to roll out smaller compact electric cars later on. Volvo showed off concepts for some of these vehicles in April.
The company kicked off its electrification plan with the launch of the plug-in hybrid version of its XC90 SUV in August 2015. The vehicle has a pure electric range of about 26 miles.
Nissan's 2016 Leaf currently has a charge of about 107 miles per charge. But there's speculation that the automaker will roll out a 200-mile range Leaf sooner than expected.
And considering that Nissan has been in the EV space for sometime, it wouldn't be surprising if the car maker surprised us all and came out with a new EV later this year or next.
Last year, Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn also hinted that the company had something in the works.
As InsideEVs pointed out, Ghosn made the following comment about battery technology at Mobile World Congress in March 2015: '...like any new technology the costs are going down, because there is much more efficiency, much more supply base moving in. So I'm much more optimistic that we are going to get to something much more competitive in the next year to come.'
In June 2016, another Nissan executive told AutoGreen that a Leaf with a 60 kWh battery is coming, but did not share when it would launch.
According to a report from AutoCar, Jaguar is expected to show off its all-electric car concept by the end of this year and plans to launch the vehicle by 2018.
There's no official name of the car yet, but AutoCar points out that Jaguar has trademarked the name E-Pace.
Last year, Jaguar Land Rover revealed an EV platform called the Evoque E project. The Jaguar brand is now leading the project and it's expected that the electric SUV will be a little bit smaller the F-Pace, according to the report.
Subaru's first fully electric car may be coming a little bit later than the 2020 timeframe, but it's still worth including.
Subaru, which is owned by Fuji Heavy Industries, plans to launch the vehicle within the next five years and base the car on the Forester or the company's next Outback, according to the Japanese news site Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, which cited sources close to the matter.
The car will be built on Subaru's Global Platform, which the company announced in March, according to the report. The platform enables the company to easily build a wide variety of vehicles, including electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
A Subaru spokesperson told
Automotive News in August that if the company did build an electric car, it would most likely be built on the new Global Platform.
Legendary car designer Henrik Fisker announced in October that he will be launching an all-electric car with a 400-mile range in 2017.
The car, called the Fisker E-Motion, will have a top speed of 161 miles per hour and will be made by Fisker's revived auto company, Fisker Inc.
Fisker has not yet announced an official price for his new car, but he told Business Insider that the car will directly compete with Tesla's vehicles.
The updated Renault Zoe now has a range of almost 200 miles on a single charge and just became available in the UK.
At the Paris Motor Show in October, Renault revealed an updated Zoe, which is an all-electric car only available in Europe, with a new and improved range.
According to the New European Driving Cycle, the new car has a range of 250 miles per charge, but Renault says the range is closer to 186 miles in the summer and 124 miles in the winter. The previous version of the Zoe had a real-world range of about 90 miles.
The 2017 Zoe with the new battery option became available for order earlier this week in the UK and begins pricing at about $24,500 before any tax incentives.
