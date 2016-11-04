16 long-range electric cars you'll be able to drive by 2021

These days, if you are in the market for a fully electric, long-range vehicle, your options are pretty limited.

In fact, Tesla vehicles are currently the only battery electric cars you can buy in the that have an official range of more than 200 miles per charge.

But that is quickly changing.

Most major automakers, including GM and Volkswagen, have vowed to roll out more than one fully electric car by 2020.

Here’s a look at some of the vehicles coming to market in the next few years.

