Installing A Charging Station For The Chevy Volt Is A Nightmare That Requires Professional Help

This may sound like putting the carriage before the horse, but if you’re considering buying a new electric car, like the Nissan Leaf or the Chevrolet Volt, you may want to get the car’s charger installed in your garage first.

The process alone could take as long as a month.

CNNMoney.com: The equipment has to be fully approved, installed by a competent professional, and in most cases, a city or state inspector will have to approve it all.

You could plug your car into an ordinary wall socket, but not if you’re in a hurry. Charging a Nissan Leaf would take about 24 hours, and charging a Volt would take eight.

