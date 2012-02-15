Electric Cars In China Are Actually Bigger Polluters Than Gasoline Cars

Photo: Flickr

Researchers from the University of Tennessee have found that electric cars in China are more hazardous to the environment and human health than your standard gas-guzzler. The study evaluated emission rates for five different vehicle types and discovered that particulate matter produced through electricity generation was actually worse than emissions from conventional vehicles.



According to the press release:

For electric vehicles, combustion emissions occur where electricity is generated rather than where the vehicle is used. In China, 85 per cent of electricity production is from fossil fuels, about 90 per cent of that is from coal. The authors discovered that the power generated in China to operate electric vehicles emit fine particles at a much higher rate than gasoline vehicles.

Although there are now twice as many electric vehicles as gasoline cars in China, the world’s largest auto market recently scrapped plans to put 20 million hybrid cars on the the road by 2020.

