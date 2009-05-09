Electric Cars Are A Better Use Of Ethanol

A new study in Science says converting corn and switchgrass into ethanol is less efficient than just burning it to produce electricity. With that electricity we could power electric cars.



The study shows that cars would travel an average of 81% further by converting biomass into electricity as opposed to converting it into ethanol. It would also provide 108% more offsets per unit area.

While that sounds good, it’s also important to remember that we can’t yet drive in very many electric cars. However, we can drive in gas fuelled by gas and ethanol.

In the next five years though, there should be a robust selection of electric cars. Biomass should be used to power them, rather than being wasted, getting converted into ethanol.

