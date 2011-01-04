From Cheap To Expensive, Here Are The Electric Cars You Can Buy In 2011

Photo: Courtesy of Ford
If you’re looking for a new car in 2011, an electric car may be worth a try. Not only are they better for the environment, but there is also potential for tax credits.The greenest cars of 2011 can save you money in the long run and charge just like your cell phone. Here are 10 cars worth a try (via MSNBC).
Price: From $7,500
Fuel efficiency: about 40 miles per charge.
Charge time: about six to eight hours.
Chrysler Group's GEM is located in Fargo, North Dakota and has been producing small electric vehicles since 1998.
Price: From $16,640
Fuel efficiency: about 99 miles on one charge
Charge time: fully charges in six to 12 hours depending on voltage used.
Ford's biggest goal for their electric vehicle was producing it at a low cost. The car's plans were not aiming for 'buzz and sizzle,' but rather affordability.
Price: $22,005
Fuel efficiency: 325 miles per tank
Charge time: about six to eight hours.
Ford designed this car with small businesses in mind. It is the perfect size and price for a business doing a lot of deliveries throughout the day.
Price: Less than $30,000
Fuel efficiency: about 75 miles per charge
Charge time: between 12 to 14 hours.
Mitsubishi already has the kei on the market in Japan, but most of its international customers found the kei too small. For this reason, Mitsubishi is launching the I-MiEV in mid 2011 which is four inches wider than the kei.
Price: $29,990
Fuel efficiency: about 100 miles on one charge
Charge time: the battery will charge in less than 12 hours on a standard 120-volt and less than six hours on a 240-volt.
The Honda EV Fit is currently just a concept, but is due out in the United States and Japan in 2012. This will be Honda's first fully electric car.
Price: $32,780
Fuel efficiency: 100 miles per charge
Charge time: 20 hours at 110-volts, seven hours at 220-volts, and 30 minutes at a 480-volt quick-charge station.
The LEAF was delivered to its first customer in San Francisco in December and is already a sell-out in the United States on pre-orders.
Price: $32,780
Fuel efficiency: Most people can commute efficiently (and gas free) on $1.50 per day by just plugging the battery in the charger.
Charge time: charges fully in 10 hours at 120-volts or in four hours at 240-volts.
Chevy has found a way to help with the clean-up of the BP oil spill by using oil-soaked plastic boom material for parts under the hood of the Volt.
Price: $34,000
Fuel efficiency: about 99 miles on one charge
Charge time: between four to eight hours to fully charge the THINK battery.
Think, a small Norwegian start-up, is building cars in Elkhart, Indiana and plans to employ 415 people by 2013.
Price: $80,000
Fuel efficiency: up to 50 miles on one battery charge before the internal combustion engine engages.
Charge time: between six to 14 hours on average, depending on voltage used.
Fisker's goal with its electric car was to avoid sacrificing passion, style, or performance. The Karma is both luxurious, and environmentally friendly.
Price: $101,500
Fuel efficiency: 245 miles per charge
Charge time: fully charges in 3.5 hours and has a battery life of 100,000 miles or seven years.
Tesla produces its cars in the Silicon Valley, giving the company access to many of the best computer programmers. Tesla took its time developing an advanced software system focusing on rapid, agile innovation.
