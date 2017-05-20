This electric car just set a record on the infamous Nürburgring track -- faster than any production car

The electric NIO EP9 set a new lap record at the infamous Nürburgring track. The EP9 drove a 6:45:9 lap-time, which is faster than any production car. The EP9 beat its own 2016 record of 7:05:12. The car has a top speed of 194 mph. Only 10 are expected to be built with a price tag of $US1.48 million each.
