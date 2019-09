Yesterday Tesla swore it would be profitable by mid-year and it would start manufacturing its under $50,000 sedan, the Model-S by 2011. Above, we’ve included a sneak peek of the Model-S. It looks slick from the tiny amount we can see. We’ll withhold judgement till we see it and it’s actually being built.

(Photo via AllCarsElectric)

