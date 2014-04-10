A Japanese Company Is Building An Electric Car That Can Survive A Tsunami

A small tech firm in Japan says it has designed an electric car capable of tackling both land and sea.

Sort of.

If FOMM Corporation’s claims pan out, consumers will be able to drive one of its Concept One electric cars off the showroom floor and straight into a flood, for $US9,000.

FOMM says the car will be able to provide safe passage for four occupants in deep flood waters, all the while cocooned in a futuristic, water-tight cabin.

According to the Japanese tech start-up, the Concept One will be equipped with a pair of 5 kilowatt electric motors for road use and electric water-jets to power the car over flooded roads.

Unfortunately, the car is not a “true amphibious” vehicle, and its aquatic drivetrain an emergency safety feature, not a form of daily propulsion. In fact, the Concept One is good for only a single natural disaster before requiring maintenance on its water-jets.

According to the International Business Times, the company’s founder Hideo Tsurumaki found the inspiration to build the Concept One after witnessing the devastation of his hometown by a tsunami in 2011.

Production of electric super mini is expected to commence in Thailand by the end of 2015, according to the BBC.

It’s difficult to say whether this thing will actually do its job, but for the sake of drivers around the world who end up on the roofs of their flooded cars, let’s hope it does.

