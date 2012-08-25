In Prague, You Can Charge Your Electric Car At McDonald's

A Prague McDonald’s.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Electric car drivers in the Czech Republic who need to charge up can now do it while enjoying a Big Mac. Czech power company CEZ AS opened its first charging station in a Prague McDonald’s on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.CEZ AS board member Pavel Cyrani said the opening marked the beginning of a “much closer co-operation of CEZ and McDonald’s.”



It is a logical partnership: The power company is working to develop a network of 50 charging stations around the Czech Republic by 2013. The country’s 90 McDonald’s restaurants represent a pre-existing infrastructure, spread throughout city centres and along highways.

But it only makes sense if charging times drop below the typical multiple hour mark; no one wants to spend that much time in a fast food joint.

