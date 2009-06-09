Coda Hooks Up With Yardney, Hopes To Grab Some Stimulus Bucks

Erin Geiger Smith

Coda Automotive, which plans to offer an affordable electric car manufactured in China, announced today it entered into a joint venture with Yardney Technical Products to create and sell automotive grade, lithium-ion battery power systems in the United States.

Coda and Yardney are hoping to snag some stimulus funds from the DOE to build a plant in Enfield, Conn., which will employ 600 workers. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.