Coda Hooks Up With Yardney, Hopes To Grab Some Stimulus Bucks

Coda Automotive, which plans to offer an affordable electric car manufactured in China, announced today it entered into a joint venture with Yardney Technical Products to create and sell automotive grade, lithium-ion battery power systems in the United States.



Coda and Yardney are hoping to snag some stimulus funds from the DOE to build a plant in Enfield, Conn., which will employ 600 workers.

