This electric bike is powerful enough to tow an SUV

This e-bike is powerful enough to tow an SUV.

It’s powered by one 48V battery with a 750W motor that has an 85-mile range.

The cycle is called the “Moar Fat Tire Ebike” and it has a top speed of 30 mph when used with the pedals.

It is still a prototype at this stage but developers hope to retail it for around $US1,119.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

