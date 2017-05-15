This electric bike is powerful enough to tow an SUV

This e-bike is powerful enough to tow an SUV.
It’s powered by one 48V battery with a 750W motor that has an 85-mile range.
The cycle is called the “Moar Fat Tire Ebike” and it has a top speed of 30 mph when used with the pedals.
It is still a prototype at this stage but developers hope to retail it for around $US1,119.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
