Electric Automaker Fisker Raises $3M

Fisker, the California company behind the electric auto the Karma, raised another $3 million for itself, reports Earth2Tech (via VentureWire). That brings the company’s total raised thus far to $100 million. In the fall it raised $67 million.



On the face of it, $3 million isn’t a ton of money, but it will use this round to put the finishing touches on the Karma which it hopes to have ready for production by the end of this year. “In November, Fisker finalised plans for Valmet Automotive of Finland to assemble the Karma when it reaches full-scale production — about 1,200 vehicles a month, as AutoblogGreen reports — by mid-2010,” writes Earth2Tech.

Kleiner Perkins, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies (a Fisker affiliate), Al Gharaffa Investment Co., Palo Alto Investors, and Thomas Lloyd Capital all invested.

