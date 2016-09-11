This bizarre $15,000 electric car could transform your commute

A new all-electric car just hit the market, but it looks a little different than other electric cars you can buy.

Made by the Canadian company Electra Meccanica, the 2017 Solo car boasts three wheels instead of four and is built for just one passenger, hence, its name Solo.

The car is not aimed at replacing your current vehicle; rather, it’s meant to supplement your driving needs and serve primarily as a commuting car.

Here’s a closer look at the tiny Solo car.

The Solo's chassis is made from a carbon fibre composite, making the vehicle super lightweight and quick. It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just eight seconds. Electra Meccanica The frame of the Solo. It can also reach a top speed of 80 miles per hour. Electra Meccanica The Solo has a 16.1 kWh lithium ion battery, giving it a range of about 100 miles per charge, which should be plenty of range to cover your daily commuting needs and any errands you have around town. Electra Meccanica Charge time for the Solo varies on the voltage of your charger. With a 220V charger, it takes about three hours to refuel. With a 110V charger it takes about six hours to fully charge. Electra Meccanica Inside the Solo, there's a LCD digital instrument panel. The display shows you various information including how many amps you are using, the speed, the charge, the temperature, and mileage. Electra Meccanica The car also has power windows, a rearview backup camera, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port so you can connect your smartphone. Electra Meccanica The Solo is available in white, red, black or silver. Electra Meccanica The Solo went on sale Friday and is priced at about $15,300. You can order yours now by paying a $250 deposit on the company's website. Electra Meccanica Electra Meccanica is currently taking orders now on its website. The car is expected to ship in 2017.

