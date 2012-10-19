Forget About The Polls, These Are The Numbers That Really Matter In The Presidential Race

With less than 20 days to go until voters head to the voting booths, the presidential race has now come down to a tight battle for the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election.



The majority of electoral college votes are already locked up in the ‘safe columns’ for either Barack Obama or Mitt Romney. But at least eight states — with a combined 95 electoral college votes — are still up for grabs.

Here’s a look at what each candidate needs to do to get to 270:

Produced by Robert Libetti

