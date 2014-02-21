Electoral Commissioner Ed Killesteyn Has Quit Over Western Australia's Lost Senate Ballots

Electoral commissioner Ed Killesteyn has fallen on his sword after the High Court voided Western Australia’s Senate result over 1,370 missing ballots.

A new vote could be held be as soon as next month at the cost of about $13 million.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has been under fire since the votes were declared lost last October.

Special Minister of State Michael Ronaldson said the AEC needed to regain the public’s confidence and Killesteyn’s replacement would be charged with doing so.

Killesteyn will step down from his post on 4 July. Deputy electoral commissioner Tom Rogers will fill his role in an acting capacity until a replacement is appointed.

