Electoral Commission Asks The High Court To Void Senate Vote In Western Australia

Senator Scott Ludlum

The Australian Electoral Commission has asked the High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, to void the Senate election in Western Australia.

A petition, lodged at 2.30 pm AEDT today, asks the court to to declare the Senate election of six senators void.

The electoral commission said the election, given the closeness of the result, was likely to be affected by the 1,370 missing ballot papers in the recount.

Former Australian Federal Police Commissioner Mick Keelty is conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the missing ballots.

On the recount, the final two of six Senate spots went to Wayne Dopulich of the Australian Sports Party and Scott Ludlum of the Greens.

The first count had give the final two places to Palmer United Party’s Zhenya (Dio) Wang and Labor senator Louise Pratt.

