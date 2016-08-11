This animated map shows the most probable path to a Trump victory

Under the electoral college system, the candidate who wins the most electoral votes — not necessarily the popular vote — wins the election. Looking at the electoral map and current polling in the battleground states, Trump’s path to the presidency seems very steep.

