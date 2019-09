THE END: Obama Wins IA, VA, CO, OH: Obama 303 — Romney 206

We’ll keep this updated as more news comes.



Here is the current count from CNN, CBS and Fox’s projections:

Obama: 303— Romney: 206

Obama: Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, DC, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine (3/4), Rhode Island, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Washington, Hawaii, California, Ohio, Iowa, Oregon

NYTimes: Virginia, Colorado to Obama

Romney: Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, North Carolina, Missouri,

Here is the UPDATED map with safe states already allocated to each candidate:

Obama: 303 — Romney: 206

Too close to call: Florida



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.