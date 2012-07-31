CHART OF THE DAY: If History Is A Guide, Then Stocks Will Surge Through The Rest Of The Year

Like many others, Bespoke Investment Group has pointed out the correlation in the S&P 500 between this year and past election years.



The similarities continue to be extraordinary.

After correctly calling an April peak, a May/June trough, and July’s modest pullback, the pattern would suggest that the current rally could last until the end of the Summer.

SEE ALSO: Here Are Morgan Stanley’s 9 favourite Stocks In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.