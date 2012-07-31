CHART OF THE DAY: If History Is A Guide, Then Stocks Will Surge Through The Rest Of The Year

Ben Duronio
Like many others, Bespoke Investment Group has pointed out the correlation in the S&P 500 between this year and past election years.

The similarities continue to be extraordinary.

After correctly calling an April peak, a May/June trough, and July’s modest pullback, the pattern would suggest that the current rally could last until the end of the Summer.

chart of the day, s&p 500 average return election years, july 2012

