LIVE: TRUMP SHOCKS THE WORLD

Donald J. Trump captured a historic victory in the 2016 presidential election early Wednesday morning, securing at least 270 votes to become the nation’s 45th president-elect.

Business Insider’s above map is an aggregation of projections from multiple different outlets, the culmination of which puts Trump above the 270-vote electoral threshold needed to secure the presidency.

The popular vote stands at 57,233,507 votes for Trump (48.0%), 56,287,481 for Clinton (47.2%). Here’s the battleground state breakdown:

MAINE

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana, Texas, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming have been called for Donald Trump.

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, and Washington state have been called for Hillary Clinton.

The election is poised to break voter turnout records across the US. Voters posted photos on social media throughout the day of long lines at various polling stations across the country.

There were no major voting incidents on Election Day. Colorado’s voting registration system was down for about 29 minutes, and one Utah county reported that some of its machines were having problems.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voting to extend polling hours in 8 Durham county precincts due to technical glitches. Democrats have a 4-to-1 registration advantage over Republicans in Durham.

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton held rallies in key battleground states on Monday in their last appeal to voters before polls open on Tuesday morning. The final RealClearPolitics average of recent national polls released Monday showed Clinton with a 2-point lead over Trump, slightly higher than her average support last week.

The Democratic nominee and former secretary of state will be the first female president in US history if she is elected.

Follow our live blog below to keep up with the campaign’s final stretch.



