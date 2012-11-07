An Interactive Map Of Who Is Winning The Election In Real Time

It’s going to take a while to get all of the votes counted, but as reports come in we’ll update them here.



Using Google’s experimental Fusion Tables platform, you can click on any of the points on this map to see the election results coming in from each state.

You’ll see the number of electoral votes in each state, what per cent of precincts are reporting, and the current standing of the polls

You can find the whole schedule of polls closing by state here.

Check out the map, and refresh the page to see new added information as it comes in:



Now check out the official election liveblog >

