Election Night Ratings: Fox News On Top, HLN Edges Out MSNBC In The 25-54 Demo

Last night was election night.



Fox News Channel finished first in primetime out of the major cable news networks, followed by MSNBC.

CNN finished behind its sister network, HLN, which managed to edge out MSNBC in the age 25-54 demographic.

Here are the primetime totals from Nielsen:

FNC: 2,672,000 in P2+ (647,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 967,000 in P2+ (251,000 in 25-54)

HLN: 781,000 in P2+ (252,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 698,000 in P2+ (244,000 in 25-54)

