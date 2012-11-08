The Crowd In Times Square Was Thrilled Last Night [PHOTOS]

Photo: Joshua Berlinger for Business Insider

Thousands of people braved the cold last night to watch election night in Times Square.The crowd was pretty liberal, with loud cheers following victories for Barack Obama — and huge celebrations when he won the whole thing.



People were also excited that CNN was handing out free hot dogs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.