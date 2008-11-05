Election Night Cheat Sheat

From Fox, actually decent. But probably a lot of hidden Republican messages in there, “Stairway To Heaven”-style.



Fox Business: To win the White House, the candidate must lock in a majority of the 538 electoral-college votes — the magic 270 number. Two states waver from the winner-take all method: Maine and Nebraska split the votes, giving them to the winner of each Congressional district.

6:00 ET Kentucky, Indiana (with some polls in both states closing at 7:00)

Indiana hasn’t voted Democratic since JFK in 1960, and Bush easily took the state by close to 20 points four years ago, but many polls show the candidates neck-and-neck.

7:00 ET

Polls Close In: Vermont, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia

States to Watch: Indiana, Virginia and Vermont

Indiana is historically a “red” (Republican) state, and a loss for McCain could cause major problems.

Virginia hasn’t voted Democratic since 1964, but has been leaning leftward lately, electing Democratic Governor Tim Kaine and one Democratic senator.

7:30 ET

Polls Close In: West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio

West Virginia is in the can for McCain and should be called not long after polls close.

States to Watch: Ohio and North Carolina.

Ohio has always been a presidential battleground, but many polls have Obama taking the 20-vote state, which would give him major ground against his opponent. According to FOX News/Rasmussen Reports, Ohio is one of the two states where McCain gained ground this week and the candidates are now tied at 49%. If McCain loses in Ohio, it will be hard for him to gather the votes to take the election.

North Carolina is also up for grabs, with McCain showing a slight lead in most polls. Although it went to Bush in 2004, the Obama campaign has flooded the Tar Heel state with money and volunteers. The race has remained tight, and McCain is up by a point for the second week in a row — he now leads 50% to 49%.

