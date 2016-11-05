Your mood influences how you vote on Election Day

Lydia Ramsey

The 2016 elections have been nothing short of stressful.

In fact, they have been so stressful that the American Psychological Association put out a list of tips for how to cope.

To break down the many ways elections influence our emotions, Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic, including some insight on how the country might respond on and after November 8.

Happify election

