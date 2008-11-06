McCain Loses Election, 300 Facebook Friends

Besides the election, President Not-Elect John McCain lost about 300 Facebook “supporters” Tuesday. On the bright side, he’s plenty popular on AOL.com.



And here’s more election-related data from Facebook:

Preliminary data shows an increase of more than 20% in activity on the site on election day vs. last Tuesday (measured by page views).

More than 5.44 million people clicked the “I voted” button on Facebook to tell their friends they voted.

McCain: 625k supporters on Facebook

Obama: 2.5 million supporters – the most popular page on Facebook (no. 2 is Michael Phelps with 1.6 million)

Since 9/5 McCain has added more than 330k fans and Obama has added more than 750k fans.

On Facebook, Obama added more than 18k supporters Sunday night, more than 25k Monday night, and added more than 40k supporters on election day. That is the largest single day of growth we have on record.

McCain lost about 300 Facebook supporters on election day.

Total election-related virtual gifts given: more than 2 million

Shortly after midnight on Nov 4, about 1 million people used the Causes application to simultaneously set their Facebook status with a unified message to remind their friends to vote. This kicked off one of the largest online rallies in history, with currently over 1.5 million people participating and growing quickly. So far, 4.5 million status messages have been posted. It can be seen at www.causes.com/election.

In October, we partnered with Rock the Vote to register more than 50k.

In the days leading up to Nov. 4, we were averaging about 200k wall posts per day related to the election. On election day, wall posts mentioning Obama surged to more than 1.1 million and those mentioning McCain went to 280k. There were more than 2 million total wall posts related to the election on election day.

We also launched an election day event to remind and motivate people to vote. In just two weeks more than 2.4 million people have RSVP’d that they’re coming (http://www.new.facebook.com/home.php#/event.php?eid=49254466696).

