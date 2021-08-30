Election fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell pressed by Australian reporter: ‘Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?’

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

Powell is being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, another electronic voting systems company.

Powell represented Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI investigators in 2017.

A US judge ruled on August 25 that Powell engaged in “historic and profound abuse” of the legal system.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

During an interview for the Australian Broadcast Company’s two-part series, “Fox and the Big Lie,” Sidney Powell struggled to respond to “basic factual errors” that correspondent Sarah Ferguson pointed out in her claims and threatened to end the interview.

Powell was one of many public figures who propagated former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” a baseless conspiracy that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. For her involvement in spreading the conspiracy, Powell is being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, another electronic voting system company.

At one point during the interview, Powell responded to a line of questioning by asking Ferguson if she works for Smartmatic and stated that she was confused about why Ferguson came to interview her in Highland Park, Texas.

“Because you’ve made a series of very strong allegations against Smartmatic and against Dominion containing many errors of fact,” Ferguson responded.

Shortly after, Powell attempted to stop the interview, saying it was “wholly inappropriate” because of pending litigation.

After reluctantly returning to finish the interview, Powell continued to stick by her baseless claims that widespread election fraud was perpetrated in 2020.

“I am saying that thousands of Americans had some role in [2020 election fraud], knowingly or unknowingly. It was essentially a bloodless coup where they took over the presidency of the United States without a single shot being fired,” Powell said.

After Powell added that the election fraud had been planned for at least three years, Ferguson asked her, “Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?”

“No, I know myself very well. I’ve been in me a long time. I know my reputation. I know my level of integrity,” Powell replied.

Powell formerly served as a federal prosecutor and represented former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI investigators in 2017 and was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

On August 25, a US judge ruled that Powell and L. Lin Wood, another attorney who worked with Powell to sue Michigan election officials, engaged in “historic and profound abuse” of the legal system.

This case “was never about fraud – it was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so,” the judge wrote.