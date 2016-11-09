Exit poll: Voters want a 'strong leader'

Voters are twice as likely to want to elect a “strong leader” as president than those who cast ballots in 2012, according to early exit poll data on Election Day from Morning Consult/Politico.

At the same time, the percentage of voters that valued a candidate who “shares my values” was cut nearly in half from the 2012 election.

The polling found that 36% of voters polled wanted a strong leader, while 16% wanted a candidate who shared their values. In 2012, those numbers were 18%, and 27%.

The Morning Consult/Politico exit poll was conducted October 18 – November 8 among 6,782 early and Election Day voters.

