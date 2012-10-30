Election Day Is Very Unlikely To Be Postponed

Photo: Flickr/Mrs. Gemstone

With power expected to be out for 7-10 days following Hurricane Sandy in some parts of the northeast, the question has been about whether Election Day might be postponed.The answer, according to reporting by Naftali Bendavid at the Wall Street Journal, is almost certainly not.



Election Day was established by Congress in 1845–the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Congress has the power to change, postpone, or cancel Election Day, but Congress has never done this. If Election Day were changed, it would have to be changed for all states, not just those affected by the hurricane.

The most likely impact of the hurricane is extended voting hours or other changes in some municipalities, as well as the setting up of paper-based voting machines in areas in which electronic machines are now used.

In a real pinch, states can also choose to use methods other than voting to pick members of the Electoral College.

Bottom line, next week’s show is likely to go on.

