Trump appeared to back away from claims that he will declare victory in the election as soon as possible: 'No reason to play games'

Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images President Donald Trump at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Election Day on November 3, 2020.

President Donald Trump appeared to back away from reports that he’s planning on declaring himself winner before sufficient votes have been counted.

In an Election Day appearance on Fox News, he said he would declare victory “only when there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games.”

But in the same interview Trump continued to groundlessly attack mail-in ballots. He has previously said he plans to contest results from mailed-in ballots.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump seemingly backed away from reports claiming that he’s planning on declaring himself winner on election night if he takes the lead in early results, saying that “there’s no reason to play games.”

In an Election Day phone call with “Fox and Friends,” Trump said he would wait for solid indicators before saying he had won.

Trump sounded tired and hoarse after concluding his last rally of the campaign early on Tuesday morning.

In the interview, host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump about comments by Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign manager for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who said that “under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.”

O’Malley Dillon was responding to a report on Sunday by the Axios news site, which cited Trump sources claiming that he could declare victory if early results showed him ahead before mail-in ballots can be counted.

Trump said he would declare “only when there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games. And I think we will have victory. You know, I look at it as being a very, you know, a very solid chance at winning.”

An exhausted-sounding Trump on when he'll declare victory: "When there's victory. If there's victory … there's no reason to play games." pic.twitter.com/MiuuPjTe1E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

In the same interview Trump renewed attacks on mail-in ballots, which an army of attorneys deployed by the Trump campaign is planning to dispute.

Biden on Election Day morning made a jibe at Trump about early declarations, joking that he would declare victory based on the voters of Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire village where he won all of the five available votes.

“It feels good. You know, we’ve got to run through the tape, man,” Biden told volunteers in Scranton. Noting that he won Dixville Notch, he joked, “based on Trump’s notion, I’m going to declare victory tonight.” pic.twitter.com/YmzMFFfG6I — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020

“Based on Trump’s notion, I’m going to declare victory tonight,” Biden told reporters.

According to a study by the US Elections Project, voters sending in their ballot by post are more likely to vote for Democrats, while those voting in-person often favour Republicans.

Two Republican strategists on Saturday told The New York Times that Trump is hoping for election night wins in GOP-leaning swing states such as Ohio, depriving Biden of a early path to victory, and that he would then focus on disputing mail-in ballots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.