Election Day Freakout: Gasparino vs. Ratigan, Round 2

The pressure of election day seems to have cracked Dylan Ratigan and Charlie Gasparino’s peace accord. Yesterday the two relived their freak out from last week, when the prompt from Ratigan–“What you got, Charlie”–led into a mysterious back and forth that left viewers wondering if some kind of behind the scenes animosity had developed. The two seemed to patch things up later in the week.



But yesterday Dylan returned to his “What you got?” query, and Charlie responded by once again complaining that Dylan was treating him like a waiter, asking Charlie for the specials. This time things did not devolve completely, however. Charlie managed to actually get his report in.

Now we’ve got video of the exchange, thanks to our friends at TvEyes.com.





