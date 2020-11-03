95 battleground-state reporters, editors, and pollsters to follow who are tracking all the ins and outs as the presidential election hits crunch time

- The 2020 election will come down to just a few key battleground states. Reporters and pollsters in those states will be working overtime to push out the latest updates as results start rolling in.
- Insider has compiled a list of the best reporters, editors, pollsters, and pundits in these states that you should follow on Election Day and beyond.
- Because of the pandemic and the shift toward mail-in and early voting, election results could take days or weeks to calculate. The courts may get involved. These experts will help you stay on top of every development in their respective states.
- Several of these states, including Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, and Minnesota, have closely watched Senate races that could determine who is in charge in Washington.
Election Day â€” or week, or month, depending on how long it takes to tally the votes â€” is almost here.
Journalists and pollsters around the country will be working overtime to get the latest updates out, and you’ll probably have your eyes glued to the screens or social media to follow along.
But it’s a few key battleground states that could keep them, and the rest of the country, waiting for days, even weeks. Because of the Electoral College system, that handful of must-win states will likely determine the outcome of the presidential election.
And it’s not just the presidential contest you’ll want to watch. Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas all have vital Senate races that will determine which party has all the power in the upper chamber. Democrats are favoured to win control of the Senate, but Republicans are fighting to hold on to their majority.
To help keep track of it all, Insider has compiled a list of some of the best battleground reporters, editors, and pollsters who specialise in politics, voting, and election integrity, and have studied the candidates for months. They have followed the 2020 campaign closely and can be relied on for timely updates on what’s happening in their states.
We’ve also created a Twitter list of all these people you can follow as the results start to come in.
We've also created a Twitter list of all these people you can follow as the results start to come in.
Arizona
Garrett Archer, ABC15
Bob Christie, The Associated Press
Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror
Rachel Leingang, The Arizona Republic
Jacob Joss, data analyst at OH Predictive Insights
Andrew Oxford, The Arizona Republic
Maria Polletta, The Arizona Republic
Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, The Arizona Republic
Florida
Steve Bousquet, columnist at the Sun-Sentinel
Marc Caputo, POLITICO Florida Playbook
Ana Ceballos, Miami Herald
Matt Dixon, POLITICO Florida
Gary Fineout, POLITICO Florida
Amy Hollyfield, Tampa Bay Times
Mary Ellen Klas,Miami Herald
Anthony Man, Sun-Sentinel
Michael McDonald, US Elections Project / University of Florida
Grey Rohrer, Orlando Sentinel
Daniel Smith, US Elections Project / University of Florida
Dan Sweeney, Sun-Sentinel
Skyler Swisher, Sun-Sentinel
Kevin Wagner, pollster and professor at Florida Atlantic University
Georgia
Greg Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stan Dunlap, the Georgia Recorder
Stephen Fowler, host of the “Battleground: Ballot Box” podcast
Jim Galloway, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tia Mitchell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Maya Prabhu, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mark Niesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Iowa
Andrew Batt, Iowa PBS
Laura Belin, Bleeding Heartland
Caroline Cummings, Iowa’s News Now (CBS2 & FOX 28)
Ryan J. Foley, Associated Press
Lyz Lenz, author and writer
Brianne Pfannenstiel, The Des Moines Register
Dave Price, WHO 13
Ann Selzer, pollster for Selzer & Co.
Michigan
Riley Beggin, Bridge Michigan
Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
David Eggert,Associated Press
Madeline Halpert, Bridge Michigan
Emily Lawler, MLive
Minnesota
Patrick Condon, Star Tribune
Mohamed Ibrahim, Associated Press
Zoe Jackson, Star Tribune
Ricardo Lopez, Minnesota Reformer
Stephen Montemayor, Star Tribune
Torey Van Oot, Star Tribune
Nevada
Luz Grey, The Nevada Independent
Megan Messerly, The Nevada Independent
Michelle Price, Associated Press
Jon Ralston, The Nevada Independent
Michelle Rindels, The Nevada Independent
Steve Sebelius, Las Vegas Review-Journal
North Carolina
Loretta Boniti, Spectrum News 1
Tim Boyum, Spectrum News 1
Will Doran, The Raleigh News and Observer
John Hood, The Pilot
Gary Robertson, Associated Press
Dawn Vaughan, The Raleigh News and Observer
Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press
Ohio
Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press
Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Enquirer
Laura Bischoff, Dayton Daily News
Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau
Henry J. Gomez, BuzzFeed News
Darrel Rowland, Columbus Dispatch
Liz Skalka, The Blade
Thomas Sutton, polling at Baldwin Wallace University
Pennsylvania
Dan Hirschhorn, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Layla Jones, Billy Penn
Jonathan Lai, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Ernest Owens, Philadelphia Magazine
Andrew Seidman, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Jonathan Tamari, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Julia Terruso, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Texas
Joshua Blank, pollster at the University of Texas at Austin
Acacia Coronado, Associated Press
John Engel, KXAN
Jessica Huseman, ProPublica
Gromer Jeffers, Dallas Morning News
Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune
Evan Smith, Texas Tribune
Patrick Svitek, Texas Tribune
Alexa Ura, Texas Tribune
Matthew Watkins, Texas Tribune
Wisconsin
Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Abby Becker, Capital Times
Barry Burden, University of Wisconsin-Madison Elections Research Centre
Kathy Cramer, University of Wisconsin-Madison Elections Research Centre
Charles Franklin, director, Marquette Law School Poll
Natasha Korecki, Politico
Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
