95 battleground-state reporters, editors, and pollsters to follow who are tracking all the ins and outs as the presidential election hits crunch time

The 2020 election will come down to just a few key battleground states. Reporters and pollsters in those states will be working overtime to push out the latest updates as results start rolling in.

Insider has compiled a list of the best reporters, editors, pollsters, and pundits in these states that you should follow on Election Day and beyond.

Because of the pandemic and the shift toward mail-in and early voting, election results could take days or weeks to calculate. The courts may get involved. These experts will help you stay on top of every development in their respective states.

Several of these states, including Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, and Minnesota, have closely watched Senate races that could determine who is in charge in Washington.

Election Day â€” or week, or month, depending on how long it takes to tally the votes â€” is almost here.

Journalists and pollsters around the country will be working overtime to get the latest updates out, and you’ll probably have your eyes glued to the screens or social media to follow along.

But it’s a few key battleground states that could keep them, and the rest of the country, waiting for days, even weeks. Because of the Electoral College system, that handful of must-win states will likely determine the outcome of the presidential election.

And it’s not just the presidential contest you’ll want to watch. Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas all have vital Senate races that will determine which party has all the power in the upper chamber. Democrats are favoured to win control of the Senate, but Republicans are fighting to hold on to their majority.

To help keep track of it all, Insider has compiled a list of some of the best battleground reporters, editors, and pollsters who specialise in politics, voting, and election integrity, and have studied the candidates for months. They have followed the 2020 campaign closely and can be relied on for timely updates on what’s happening in their states.

We’ve also created a Twitter list of all these people you can follow as the results start to come in.

And, of course, don’t forget to visit Insider and follow @PoliticsInsider on Twitter for breaking news updates on Election Day and beyond.

Arizona

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Democrat Mark Kelly, left, is in a tight race for the US Senate in Arizona against Republican Sen. Martha McSally.

Garrett Archer, ABC15

Bob Christie, The Associated Press

Jeremy Duda, Arizona Mirror

Rachel Leingang, The Arizona Republic

Jacob Joss, data analyst at OH Predictive Insights

Andrew Oxford, The Arizona Republic

Maria Polletta, The Arizona Republic

Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, The Arizona Republic

Florida

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The Broward County Voting Equipment Centre on October 28 in Lauderhill, Florida.

Steve Bousquet, columnist at the Sun-Sentinel

Marc Caputo, POLITICO Florida Playbook

Ana Ceballos, Miami Herald

Matt Dixon, POLITICO Florida

Gary Fineout, POLITICO Florida

Amy Hollyfield, Tampa Bay Times

Mary Ellen Klas,Miami Herald

Anthony Man, Sun-Sentinel

Michael McDonald, US Elections Project / University of Florida

Grey Rohrer, Orlando Sentinel

Daniel Smith, US Elections Project / University of Florida

Dan Sweeney, Sun-Sentinel

Skyler Swisher, Sun-Sentinel

Kevin Wagner, pollster and professor at Florida Atlantic University

Georgia

Dustin Chambers/Getty Images Georgia Republican House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler on October 15 in Dallas, Georgia.

Greg Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stan Dunlap, the Georgia Recorder

Stephen Fowler, host of the “Battleground: Ballot Box” podcast

Jim Galloway, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tia Mitchell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Maya Prabhu, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mark Niesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Iowa

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is in a tough reelection battle against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Andrew Batt, Iowa PBS

Laura Belin, Bleeding Heartland

Caroline Cummings, Iowa’s News Now (CBS2 & FOX 28)

Ryan J. Foley, Associated Press

Lyz Lenz, author and writer

Brianne Pfannenstiel, The Des Moines Register

Dave Price, WHO 13

Ann Selzer, pollster for Selzer & Co.

Michigan

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a car rally at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit.

Riley Beggin, Bridge Michigan

Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press

Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press

David Eggert,Associated Press

Madeline Halpert, Bridge Michigan

Emily Lawler, MLive

Minnesota

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Duluth International Airport on September 30 in Duluth, Minnesota.

Patrick Condon, Star Tribune

Mohamed Ibrahim, Associated Press

Zoe Jackson, Star Tribune

Ricardo Lopez, Minnesota Reformer

Stephen Montemayor, Star Tribune

Torey Van Oot, Star Tribune

Nevada

Luz Grey, The Nevada Independent

Megan Messerly, The Nevada Independent

Michelle Price, Associated Press

Jon Ralston, The Nevada Independent

Michelle Rindels, The Nevada Independent

Steve Sebelius, Las Vegas Review-Journal

North Carolina

Associated Press Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina during a campaign rally for Trump in Charlotte, North Carolina, in March.

Loretta Boniti, Spectrum News 1

Tim Boyum, Spectrum News 1

Will Doran, The Raleigh News and Observer

John Hood, The Pilot

Gary Robertson, Associated Press

Dawn Vaughan, The Raleigh News and Observer

Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press

Ohio

AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth Ohio voters wait in line at the Franklin County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting on October 6 in Columbus.

Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press

Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Enquirer

Laura Bischoff, Dayton Daily News

Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau

Henry J. Gomez, BuzzFeed News

Darrel Rowland, Columbus Dispatch

Liz Skalka, The Blade

Thomas Sutton, polling at Baldwin Wallace University

Pennsylvania

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic Trump at a campaign event at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on September 3 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Dan Hirschhorn, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Layla Jones, Billy Penn

Jonathan Lai, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Ernest Owens, Philadelphia Magazine

Andrew Seidman, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Jonathan Tamari, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Julia Terruso, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Texas

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images US Senate candidate MJ Hegar is running a tough race against incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Joshua Blank, pollster at the University of Texas at Austin

Acacia Coronado, Associated Press

John Engel, KXAN

Jessica Huseman, ProPublica

Gromer Jeffers, Dallas Morning News

Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune

Evan Smith, Texas Tribune

Patrick Svitek, Texas Tribune

Alexa Ura, Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins, Texas Tribune

Wisconsin

REUTERS/Daniel Acker Voters wait to cast ballots during the presidential primary election in Wisconsin on April 7.

Scott Bauer, Associated Press

Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Abby Becker, Capital Times

Barry Burden, University of Wisconsin-Madison Elections Research Centre

Kathy Cramer, University of Wisconsin-Madison Elections Research Centre

Charles Franklin, director, Marquette Law School Poll

Natasha Korecki, Politico

Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

