Terry McAuliffe, Chris Christie, And Bill De Blasio Are The Big Winners On Election Night

AP Terry McAuliffe

It’s Election Night in America.

The three biggest races with national implications tonight come in New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial challenges and the New York City mayoral race. But there are also a few more that we’ll be watching.

The big winners: Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, Republican Chris Christie in New Jersey, and Democrat Bill de Blasio in New York City.

The status of the races:

Virginia: In a closer race than expected, Democrat Terry McAuliffe has prevailed over Republican challenger Ken Cuccinelli. Fox News was the first to make the call, shortly after 9:20 p.m. ET. With 93% reporting as of 9:57 p.m. ET, McAuliffe had a 46.9-46.4% lead over Cuccinelli, good enough for multiple other networks and The Associated Press to call the race. The race in the swing state has national implications, as Democrats charge a Cuccinelli loss will be a rebuke of his Tea Party-heavy politics. Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have stumped extensively for McAuliffe, and his election is also viewed as a bellwether for her 2016 run.

In a closer race than expected, Democrat Terry McAuliffe has prevailed over Republican challenger Ken Cuccinelli. Fox News was the first to make the call, shortly after 9:20 p.m. ET. With 93% reporting as of 9:57 p.m. ET, McAuliffe had a 46.9-46.4% lead over Cuccinelli, good enough for multiple other networks and The Associated Press to call the race. The race in the swing state has national implications, as Democrats charge a Cuccinelli loss will be a rebuke of his Tea Party-heavy politics. Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have stumped extensively for McAuliffe, and his election is also viewed as a bellwether for her 2016 run. New Jersey: Gov. Chris Christie has won re-election, and is en route to a landslide, unprecedented victory.

Gov. Chris Christie has won re-election, and is en route to a landslide, unprecedented victory. New York: Democrat Bill de Blasio has beaten Republican Joe Lhota, according to multiple projections.

Democrat Bill de Blasio has beaten Republican Joe Lhota, according to multiple projections. Alabama’s 1st congressional district: The two competing factions of the Republican Party met here in the primary runoff election in Alabama’s first congressional district. Bradley Byrne, the establishment favourite, beat Tea Party favourite Dean Young, The AP reported. It’s a win for establishment GOP groups like the Chamber of Commerce, which got heavily involved in the race after becoming fed up with the Tea Party’s methods.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.