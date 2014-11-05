US Republicans Will Take Control Of The Senate

Current Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid congratulated Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday night, after Republicans clinched wins in enough seats to retake control of the US Senate.

“I’d like to congratulate Senator McConnell, who will be the new Senate Majority Leader,” Reid said. “The message from voters is clear: they want us to work together. I look forward to working with Senator McConnell to get things done for the middle class.”

McConnell is expected to become majority leader with the start of the next session of Congress in January, after winning his own race — one that was expected to be close — in comfortable fashion.

President Barack Obama has summoned congressional leaders to the White House on Friday to discuss the agenda on tap for the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress.

“We are humbled by the responsibility the American people have placed with us, but this is not a time for celebration,” House Speaker John Boehner said in a statement. “It’s time for government to start getting results and implementing solutions to the challenges facing our country, starting with our still-struggling economy.”

