Experts Are Predicting A Republican Landslide

Republicans appear headed to a landslide victory that will give them control of the US Senate and an even bigger margin of control in the House of Representatives, according to election forecasters and poll averages.

The latest polling averages, according to Real Clear Politics, point to a seven-seat pickup for Republicans in the Senate, which would give them a 52-48 majority. Here’s a quick rundown of the latest forecasts and predictions:

Here’s a look at the averages of polls in key states, according to Real Clear Politics:

• New Hampshire: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) leads Scott Brown (R) by 0.8 • Iowa: Joni Ernst (R) leads Bruce Braley (D) by 2.3 points • Kansas: Greg Orman (I) leads Sen. Pat Roberts (R) by 0.8 points • North Carolina: Sen. Kay Hagan (D) leads Thom Tillis (R) by 0.7 points • Georgia: David Perdue (R) leads Michelle Nunn (D) by 3.0 points • Alaska: Dan Sullivan (R) leads Sen. Mark Begich (D) by 2.4 points • Arkansas: Tom Cotton (R) leads Sen. Mark Pryor (D) by 7.0 points • Colorado: Cory Gardner (R) leads Sen. Mark Udall by 2.5 points



One factor could still complicate Republicans’ plans to celebrate Tuesday night. FiveThirtyEight’s Harry Enten recently projected there was a 47% chance the midterm elections would “go to overtime.”

The two biggest potential factors for an election extension are increasingly likely runoffs in Louisiana and Georgia, if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote Tuesday night.

