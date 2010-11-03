The First Exit Polls Are Out, And They're Devastating For The Democrats

Photo: Flickr

The first exit polls are out, and they’re devastating.Job approval for Obama is horrible 45% think he’s doing a good job, and 54% disapprove.



Meanwhile, 40% of voters say they’re worse off than they were two years ago.

And, duh, the economy is the #1 issue, and that can’t be good.

6:34: According to NPR, 41% of voters are self-described conservatives, up from 32% in 2006 and 34% in 2008.

6:42: Here’s one… From NYT, 4 in 10 voters describes themselves as pro-Tea Party.

7:08: And the first call… Rand Paul wins in Kentucky!

7:21: One good number for Democrats. Ben Chandler in Kentucky, considered vulnerable, is up 8% in early counting.

