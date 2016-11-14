Elders profit jumps higher on a boom in cattle stations

Tony Lewis/Getty Images.

Elders Limited today posted a 35% rise to $51.6 million in its full year after tax profit as the boom in the cattle industry flows through to the agribusiness.

Revenue was up 9% to $1.64 billion.

CEO Mark Allison says high cattle prices drove higher livestock earnings and also real estate sales demand for big cattle properties.

This improved the underlying profit by $5.2 million for its agency services and another $1.7 million for real estate.

Australia’s largest beef business, S Kidman and Co, looks like it will be bought by billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart for $386.5 million.

The business controls 101,000 square kilometres in three states and the Northern Territory, or about 2.6% of Australia’s agricultural land.

In September Elders announced a managed exit from the live export business.

This meant an operating loss of $8.9 million for the live export business. There are also restructuring and exit costs of $6 million.

“Now, more than ever, we are focused on efficiency and growth, and ensuring Elders is positioned as Australia’s leading agribusiness,” says Allison.

“As a result, we have expanded our presence in Tasmania, successfully integrated several acquisitions across real estate, agency, retail, and financial services and we have launched a new Elders Grain platform.

“Clear opportunities exist for us to grow our digital and technical services offering, adding further value and productivity for our stakeholders.”

