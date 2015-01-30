Seniors Told Us The One Thing They Would Like To Tell Young People -- And Their Answers Were Mind-Blowing

YouTube star Freddy Fair asked elders around the world one piece of advice they would give to the young people.

To help struggling seniors apply for and receive benefits to keep them healthy, secure, and independent click here to donate to the National Council on Ageing.

Video courtesy of Freddy Fair

Follow Freddy Fair on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.