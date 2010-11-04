You Know Who Killed Prop 19, Right?

Don’t blame me, I voted YES on Prop 19

It wasn’t the private prisons industry that killed California’s Prop 19 (legalizing weed).It was the elderly.



Salon points to this key stat from the AP: 6 out of 10 voters under 30 voted in favour of the measure, while 7 in 10 seniors voted no.

If you’re in favour of legalization, then you might take heart that the the generational trends are bullish. On the other hand, today’s under-30ers become tomorrow’s anti-drug parents and old fog-eys.

