Thousands Of Elderly Russians Protest Against Non-Childbearing Women

Russia has among the lowest birth rates in the world, with a population set to decline 13% by 2040.



But not everyone has given into the demographic crisis.

A flash mob of three thousand elderly Russians stormed the Moscow subways, wearing cloaks with slogans promoting childbearing, according to Ria Novosti. The protesters occupied all of the seats on the city’s circle line and would cede them only to expectant mothers and the disabled.

Don’t miss: 10 Countries On The Verge Of A Crippling Demographic Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.