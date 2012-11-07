Elderly Man 'Dies' While Voting, Then Is Revived And Asks 'Did I Vote?'

Photo: Flickr via special-fx

An elderly man was filling out an absentee ballot Monday afternoon in Southfield, Michigan when he collapsed and appeared to have died.The man who performed CPR on the unnamed victim — Ty Houston, a home care registered nurse — said the elderly man “was dead” and “had no heartbeat and [that] he wasn’t breathing,” reported Tom Greenwood and Rob Beard at The Detroit News.



After a few minutes, the man’s heartbeat returned and the first thing he asked was “Did I vote?”

He was taken to the William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan.

A clerk at the office confirmed Houston’s story.

