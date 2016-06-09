An elderly couple raved at a London club until 5am -- then sent the DJ a thank you note

Last month, an elderly Polish couple, said to be in their 80s, made headlines for raving at a London club until 5 a.m.

According to a post shared by DJ and promoter Jacob Husley, the couple had decided to visit the club, called Fabric, after reading a review in a newspaper. They arrived to the ”WetYourSelf’ house and techno party right as the doors opened and didn’t leave until 5 a.m. It’s said that they ballroom danced and drank tea, as well as tequila shots.



Just two days ago, Husley shared an update on the clubbing duo: they sent him a thank-you letter.

“I’d like to thank you for warm and cordial welcoming in Fabric London night club on Sunday the 15th of May 2016 (11 p.m.-5 a.m.),” the letter begins. “We had a wonderful time dancing with young Londoners who also welcomed us very warmly, they took some photos with us dancing. One of the fans gave me a present, a cup with a caption ‘Handome Hustler’. Here, I’d like to thank a young 27 year old girl. She was very nice and kind, she took care of us since we entered the club until she left at 3 a.m. saying goodbye.”

That’s right — they out-partied a 27-year-old.

The couple also addressed rumours that their club visit was a PR stunt, saying: “Some commentators…can’t believe our story and claim…that it was set up. They are all wrong.”

In fact, the couple had been planning a visit to the club for years, and were thrilled to finally make it. “My dream came true on the 15th of May 2016,” the letter continues. “Now it’s great to tell people about my unforgettable experiences in Fabric club.”

Read the whole letter on Husley’s Facebook page.

NOW WATCH: This couple left everything behind to travel the world together



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.