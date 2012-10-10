Elderly British Couple Carefully Tends To Enormous Pot Plant They Thought Was A Shrub

The Bedford police department tweeted this photo of the plant

Photo: @BedfordLPT/Twitter

LONDON (AP) — British police say an elderly couple unwittingly grew a monstrous cannabis plant in their yard after buying what they thought was an innocuous green bush at a flea market.Police in Bedford, a commuter town 90 kilometers (55 miles) from central London, posted a picture of a luxuriant cannabis plant growing as tall as the fence in what appeared to be someone’s back yard.



In a message posted to Twitter Friday the force said the plant had been “seized today.”

“Elderly couple bought shrub at car boot sale, tended carefully-biggest cannabis plant we had seen!!” the message exclaimed.

Further details about the couple — or how either it or police got wise to the plant’s true nature — weren’t immediately available late Monday.

Copyright (2012) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEE ALSO: The 20 Cheapest Countries For Vice

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.