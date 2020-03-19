3 elderly best friends are moving in together during the coronavirus outbreak because they don't want to self-isolate alone

BBC Breakfast Doreen, Dotty, and Carol are planning on self-isolating together rather than alone.

Three best friends in their 70s are planning to self-isolate together rather than alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doreen, Dotty, and Carol, from the north of England,told BBC Breakfast they plan to self-isolate by themselves for a week, and if they are still well, decide which one of their houses to go live in.

Each lady’s residence has the same amount of bedrooms, but Doreen thinks her place should be the winner as she has Netflix, so they can all watch “The Crown.”

Dotty confirmed to BBC Breakfast they will be getting a supply of wine in.

Rather than spending an indefinite period of self-isolation by themselves, three best friends in their 70s have decided to bunker down with each other.

It is expected the UK government will announce soon that people over the age of 70 should self-quarantine for potentially up to four months to avoid contracting COVID-19.

In light of the possible impending measures, Doreen, Dotty, and Carol, three life-long friends of 40 years from the north of England, appeared on BBC Breakfast to explain their plans to presenter Jayne McGubbin.

Doreen said: “We’ll have a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we’re still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in.”

BBC Breakfast Doreen believes her house should be the winning place to live as she has Netflix.

The ladies explained they all have houses with the same amount of bedrooms, so they just need to pick where would be the best place to settle as each home has its own plus points.

“Dotty’s got a lovely long back garden, which would be great for exercising,” Doreen told BBC Breakfast.

Carol also has a garden, however Doreen said that while her own place has more of a “yarden,” it comes with a front room in case they get tetchy with each other, which “might be handy.”

She continued: “And I’ve got Netflix so we could watch ‘The Crown.’

“I think I’m the winner,” Doreen concluded.

Dotty piped up that they will have a supply of wine in too.

In the longer live broadcast, which is now unavailable, the ladies said: “We’ve seen each other through divorces and loss – we go on holiday together, we look after each other,” as reported by LadBible.

