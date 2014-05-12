Elderly Americans Are Helping Brazilian Teens Learn English Online -- And The Result Is Beautiful

Unlikely friendships are being created thanks to FCB Brasil and the CNA language school network.

And, of course, the magic of video chat.

Teenagers in Brazil want to learn how to speak English.

Senior citizens living in a retirement community in Chicago just want someone to talk to.

“What our students really want is to speak English fluently,” says Vanessa Valença, a program coordinator, who knows that many of the students will be unable to afford the cost of travelling to the United States.

So they are trying the next best thing:

Using a video chatting tool, the students are able to interact face-to-face with elderly Americans who might not have a lot of people to talk to:

The students and their new teachers bond, talking about their families, and their hobbies.

In this clip below, the elderly gentleman shows a teenager a photo.

“That’s you?” the teen asks. “You were very good-looking! You’re still good-looking!”

You can watch the whole thing below. It’s fantastic.

