Elana Rubin Quits Another Board -- What Is She up To?

Photo:

One of Australia’s most prominent businesswomen Elana Rubin has quit the board of life insurance company TAL, weeks after stepping down as a director of the country’s largest superannuation fund AustralianSuper.

Speculation over a new major appointment has followed Rubin’s departure from TAL’s board, though there has been no confirmation.

“Elana has been an outstanding director for TAL and made a tremendous contribution during a period of major evolution and growth for TAL,” said TAL chairman Rob Thomas in a statement.

“We sincerely thank her for her teamwork, expertise, hard work and dedication, and wish her every success in future,” Thomas said.

Do you know more? contact us via the link on the right hand side of the page.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.